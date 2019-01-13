Clear
Cruz: People outside DC are not concerned with Russia investigation

There is a broad disconnect between Washington and the rest of the country over interest in the Russia inves...

Posted: Jan. 13, 2019 11:23 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

There is a broad disconnect between Washington and the rest of the country over interest in the Russia investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller, Texas GOP Sen. Ted Cruz said Sunday.

"There is an incredible divide between Washington and the rest of the country when it comes to Bob Mueller and the Russia investigation," Cruz said on NBC's "Meet the Press." "The mainstream media, Washington, is obsessed with it. And when you get outside the Beltway, I don't find anybody concerned with this at all."

Cruz said people he spoke with in Texas were concerned about economic issues and border security, not about the ongoing probes and allegations about Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Cruz's comment came in response to a question about the revelation that after President Donald Trump fired FBI Director James Comey in spring 2017, the FBI opened an investigation into whether the President had been working on Russia's behalf. Cruz said that as a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee he would consider any evidence produced but did not know details about the probe.

"I don't know the details of the specifics there," Cruz said. "I know what was reported publicly in the media, and I sit on the Senate Judiciary Committee, so we will consider any allegations that come forward."

Outside of maybe a few flurries Sunday will be a dry day. Skies will remain mostly cloudy but the clouds should begin to move out later this evening. Temperatures will be in the lower 30s. A nice day to enjoy the snow!
