Southern African bloc calls for recount of Congo's presidential vote

The Southern African Development Community has called for a recount of the Democratic Republic of Congo's disputed presidential vote to "resolve all elements of doubt" about the outcome of the election.

The inter-governmental regional bloc said in a statement Sunday it had taken "note of the strong doubts cast on the poll outcome," adding that a "recount would provide the necessary reassurance to both winners and losers."

The international community has also expressed concerns about the credibility of the vote after Congo's National Independent Electoral Commission (CENI) declared opposition leader Felix Tshisekedi winner of the keenly-contested election.

The runner-up, Martin Fayulu, as well as the country's respected Catholic Church, rejected the election results, claiming they don't reflect the data collected by observers.

Fayulu has challenged the results and filed a motion to the country's constitutional court asking for a full recount of the votes.

The former oil executive was widely expected to win the election among the 21 candidates at the December 30 polls.

On Saturday, he told CNN soldiers from the country's Republican Guard had surrounded his home in a bid "to intimidate him."

Fayulu said he was forced to call Leila Zerouggi, the UN secretary-general's representative in the country, to intervene.

The businessman has accused Tshisekedi of colluding with outgoing President Joseph Kabila to influence the votes "against the will of the Congolese people."

The December 30 vote was meant to pick Kabila's successor and mark the country's first-ever democratic transfer of power. Kabila has held the presidency since 2001.

But the credibility of the results has been a subject of dispute. They came after nearly two weeks of speculation and reports of irregularities at the polls.