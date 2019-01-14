Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Trump: I never worked for Russia

President Trump said definitively he never worked for Russia after offering a non-denial when questioned about an FBI investigation into whether he was working with Moscow.

Posted: Jan. 14, 2019 9:44 AM
Updated: Jan. 14, 2019 10:08 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

President Donald Trump said definitively on Monday he never worked for Russia after offering a non-denial when questioned over the weekend about an FBI investigation into whether he was working with Moscow.

"I never worked for Russia, and you know that answer better than anybody," Trump said on the South Lawn.

"It's a whole big fat hoax. It's just a hoax," Trump said of the FBI's Russia investigation.

Trump was responding to a report in The New York Times about the FBI opening a counterintelligence investigation looking into whether Trump was working for the Russians.

When he was asked by a friendly Fox News interviewer on Saturday whether he was working for Russia, Trump offered a non-denial, saying only he was insulted by the question.

On Monday, he was more definitive and criticized FBI officials for what he said was anti-Trump bias.

"The people doing that investigation were people that have been caught that are known scoundrels," he said. "I guess you could say they're dirty cops."

He used familiar attack lines against Lisa Page, Peter Strzok, Andrew McCabe and James Comey, and said the FBI had experienced a turnaround after those officials' departures.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 19°
Maryville
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 20°
Savannah
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 19°
Cameron
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 15°
Fairfax
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 17°
We are waking up to a few clouds and misty/foggy conditions on this Monday morning. Temperatures will be cold with lows in the lower 20s. The snow covered ground & cloudy cover will keep us on the chilly side for Monday with highs in the middle 30s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events