Police respond to active shooting at New Jersey UPS facility

Police responded Monday to an active shooting at a UPS facility in Logan Township, New Jersey, the company said in a statement.
The building, located in a commercial district of the south New Jersey township of 6,000, is a supply chain processing facility, UPS said.
In a later tweet, the company said, "We are working with law enforcement as they respond and cannot provide information about the identity of people involved at this time."
In a tweet just before 10 a.m. ET, the New Jersey State Police said local police were responding to an incident in Logan Township.
The township's school district is under modified lockdown, and no one can enter or leave any of its schools after police notified the district of "police activity in a nearby industrial park," Superintendent Patricia Haney said.
The nearby Swedesboro-Woolwich School District said it is monitoring the situation. The students are safe, the district said in a note to parents.
Developing story -- more to come.
