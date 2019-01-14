Clear

Rescuers hunt for 2-year-old boy who fell into 360-foot well in Spain

A two-year-old boy is the focus of a major rescue operation Monday, after falling into a 360-foot-deep well ...

Posted: Jan. 14, 2019 11:04 AM
Updated: Jan. 14, 2019 11:04 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A two-year-old boy is the focus of a major rescue operation Monday, after falling into a 360-foot-deep well in the southern Spanish province of Málaga on Sunday afternoon.

The toddler was in the countryside with his family near the village of Totalán when he fell into the well, Bernardo Moltó, spokesman for Málaga's Guardia Civil, told CNN.

Continents and regions

Europe

Southern Europe

Spain

Accidents, disasters and safety

Rescue operations

The well is only nine inches in diameter, Moltó said. Rescuers lowered a micro robot with cameras over 260 feet into the hole but were unable to locate the boy, he added.

"We haven't found or heard the child; that is why we are taking the time we need to take to find him," Moltó said.

The rescue team will employ alternative strategies to retrieve the toddler, Moltó said, including digging deeper into the hole and creating a parallel shaft that could be connected with the well.

"Our number one priority is to find and rescue the child," Moltó said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 16°
Maryville
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 23°
Savannah
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 16°
Cameron
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 16°
Fairfax
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 20°
We are waking up to a few clouds and misty/foggy conditions on this Monday morning. Temperatures will be cold with lows in the lower 20s. The snow covered ground & cloudy cover will keep us on the chilly side for Monday with highs in the middle 30s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events