Clear

READ: Attorney General nominee William Barr's prepared testimony

Attorney General nominee William Barr said that, if confirmed, he would let special counsel Robert Mueller f...

Posted: Jan. 14, 2019 11:04 AM
Updated: Jan. 14, 2019 11:04 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Attorney General nominee William Barr said that, if confirmed, he would let special counsel Robert Mueller finish his investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election and believes the results should be made public.

Read his prepared Senate testimony here:

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 16°
Maryville
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 23°
Savannah
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 16°
Cameron
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 16°
Fairfax
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 20°
We are waking up to a few clouds and misty/foggy conditions on this Monday morning. Temperatures will be cold with lows in the lower 20s. The snow covered ground & cloudy cover will keep us on the chilly side for Monday with highs in the middle 30s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events