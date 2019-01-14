Clear

Volkswagen will add 1,000 jobs at Tennessee plant

Volkswagen is investing $800 million in its plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee, a move that will add 1,000 jobs...

Posted: Jan. 14, 2019 11:03 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Volkswagen is investing $800 million in its plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee, a move that will add 1,000 jobs to the factory, the company announced Monday. It plans to build electric cars there.

Volkswagen's investment in Tennessee comes weeks after General Motors announced plans to close three North American plants and shift its production focus away from sedans, to free up money to develop to electric and self-driving vehicles.

The move also comes amid talks between Volkswagen and Ford about pooling resources to make the next generation of vehicles.

