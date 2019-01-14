Volkswagen is investing $800 million in its plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee, a move that will add 1,000 jobs to the factory, the company announced Monday. It plans to build electric cars there.
Volkswagen's investment in Tennessee comes weeks after General Motors announced plans to close three North American plants and shift its production focus away from sedans, to free up money to develop to electric and self-driving vehicles.
Companies
Continents and regions
North America
Southeastern United States
Tennessee
The Americas
United States
Volkswagen AG
At will employment
Labor and employment
Labor and employment law
Law and legal system
The move also comes amid talks between Volkswagen and Ford about pooling resources to make the next generation of vehicles.
Related Content
- Volkswagen will add 1,000 jobs at Tennessee plant
- Britain's biggest carmaker cuts 1,000 jobs
- US economy adds 250,000 jobs in October
- Volkswagen used to love diesel. Not anymore
- Volkswagen names new CEO in sudden shift
- Trump on TPP; Bank earnings; Volkswagen shakeup
- Volkswagen's new CEO is 'the cost killer'
- Porsche exec arrested over Volkswagen's 'Dieselgate'
- China tensions; Volkswagen slows; GE cuts dividend