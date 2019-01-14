Clear

Michelle Yeoh beams up for possible 'Star Trek' spinoff

Posted: Jan. 14, 2019 2:04 PM
Updated: Jan. 14, 2019 2:04 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

"Star Trek" continues to beam up new commitments from CBS All Access, with the network's streaming service confirming it's developing a spinoff series that would star Michelle Yeoh as a character introduced in "Star Trek: Discovery."

Fresh off Yeoh's role in the smash theatrical hit "Crazy Rich Asians," the series would center on Yeoh as Philippa Georgiou, a member of Starfleet's Section 31, which operates as a shadow organization within the Federation.

The announcement of the live-action project -- which remains only in development at this stage -- comes shortly before CBS launches the second season of "Discovery" on Jan. 17.

CBS has relied on "Star Trek" as the cornerstone of its subscription service, which launched in 2017. CBS All Access is also producing an untitled series starring Patrick Stewart in his role of Jean-Luc Picard from "Star Trek: The Next Generation" as well as an animated series, "Star Trek: Lower Decks."

The announcement comes after plans for the new "Trek" series surfaced in November. Yeoh's credits also include "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon," "Memoirs of a Geisha" and the James Bond movie "Tomorrow Never Dies."

