Kim Kardashian West confirms she's having a baby boy

Kim Kardashian West confirmed on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" that she and Kanye West will be having a baby boy.

She appeared on the show Monday night with sisters Kourtney and Khloe. Cohen wasted no time asking whether it was true that the Wests were preparing for the birth of their fourth child.

When Cohen asked if they have a due date, Kim responded "um, we do. It's sometime soon."

He then asked, "you know if it's a boy or girl?"

"We do. It's a boy," she said. "It's out there. I got drunk at our Christmas Eve party, and I told some people, but I can't remember who I told."

Earlier this month, a source close to the Wests told CNN that the couple were expecting their fourth child via surrogate this year. But the couple never made any official announcements.

The couple welcomed their daughter Chicago West via surrogate last January. The couple also have daughter North, 5, and 3-year-old son Saint. Us Magazine was the first to report the news.

Kardashian West was very private when it came to the news she was expecting her third child and did not confirm that the baby was on the way until well into the pregnancy. She opted to reveal the news on her E! reality show, "Keeping Up With the Kardashians."

She has been open over the years about her struggles to get pregnant and documented the process on the show. While pregnant with North, Kardashian West suffered from pre-eclampsia, a complication characterized by high blood pressure. She also had placenta accreta in both pregnancies, which occurs when the placenta attaches too deeply in the uterine wall.

She said she was prepared to have her uterus removed following the birth of Saint. But she did not have to undergo the surgery and later opted to expand her family via surrogate.

Kardashian West has been open in the past about her desire to have a fourth child.

"I would," she told "Live with Kelly and Ryan" in May. "I would maybe try for one more."

But she made sure to add she would have to go the surrogacy route once again, as it is not medically safe for her to deliver a baby.

"I enjoyed the surrogacy process. When it came time to breastfeed, I realized it was the best decision I have made — it's a game changer," she said. "I can spend so much more time with the older kids, getting them used to the new baby."