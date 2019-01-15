Clear
SEVERE WX: Dense Fog Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

'Family Guy' phasing out gay jokes

It was a joke on the show, but now "Family Guy" producers say they aren't joking.Sunday night's episo...

Posted: Jan. 15, 2019 8:29 AM
Updated: Jan. 15, 2019 8:29 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

It was a joke on the show, but now "Family Guy" producers say they aren't joking.

Sunday night's episode of the Fox animated series was all about skewering President Donald Trump.

Demographic groups

Donald Trump

Gays and lesbians

Political Figures - US

Population and demographics

Sex and gender issues

Society

In the show, the main character, dad Peter Griffin, chronicles his time as Trump's latest press secretary.

But tucked among the sight gags and Trump criticism was Griffin telling the leader of the free world that "Family Guy" is "trying to phase out" gay jokes.

Executive producers Alec Sulkin and Rich Appel told TVLine there's some truth to that.

"If you look at a show from 2005 or 2006 and put it side by side with a show from 2018 or 2019, they're going to have a few differences," Sulkin said. "Some of the things we felt comfortable saying and joking about back then, we now understand is not acceptable."

Appel noted that the culture has changed since the Seth MacFarlane-created series debuted in 1999.

He said that far from "us reacting and thinking, 'They won't let us (say certain things)' " the show has changed as well.

"The climate is different, the culture is different and our views are different," Appel said. "They've been shaped by the reality around us, so I think the show has to shift and evolve in a lot of different ways."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 25°
Maryville
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 25°
Savannah
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 25°
Cameron
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 22°
Fairfax
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 25°
A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect through 9 am for the entire KQ2 Viewing Area. Visibility will drop to a quarter of a mile or less. The drizzle & misty conditions will make roads & surfaces slick so use caution while driving. We'll still have a lot of clouds around northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri for Tuesday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events