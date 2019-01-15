Clear
Ford and Volkswagen partner up

Ford and Volkswagen announced a long-anticipated plan Tuesday to build vehicles together.

Posted By: CNN Wire

Ford and Volkswagen announced a long-anticipated plan Tuesday to build vehicles together.

The automakers said they have signed an agreement to develop commercial vans and medium-sized pickups beginning as early as 2022.

The companies also agreed to "investigate" how they can work together to develop next generation vehicles, such as electric and self-driving cars.

Both companies also said they were open to considering additional vehicle programs in the future.

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect through 9 am for the entire KQ2 Viewing Area. Visibility will drop to a quarter of a mile or less. The drizzle & misty conditions will make roads & surfaces slick so use caution while driving. We'll still have a lot of clouds around northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri for Tuesday.
