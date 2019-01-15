Netflix is raising its subscription prices

Netflix is raising prices in the United States as the streaming service invests heavily in new programs.
All three of the company's plans will increase in price by $1-$2. The standard $11 plan, for example, will increase to $13 per month.
The price hikes will be applied to all existing members over the next few months. New members will be charged the new price immediately.
Netflix (NFLX) stock spiked 6% at market open.
