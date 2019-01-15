Clear
Netflix is raising its subscription prices

Netflix is raising prices in the United States as the streaming service invests heavily in new programs....

Posted: Jan. 15, 2019 9:37 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Netflix is raising prices in the United States as the streaming service invests heavily in new programs.

All three of the company's plans will increase in price by $1-$2. The standard $11 plan, for example, will increase to $13 per month.

The price hikes will be applied to all existing members over the next few months. New members will be charged the new price immediately.

Netflix (NFLX) stock spiked 6% at market open.

