Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Supreme Court bolsters law aimed at enhancing sentences for repeat offenders of serious crimes

The Supreme Court on Tuesday bolstered a federal law aimed at enhancing sentences for repeat offenders of se...

Posted: Jan. 15, 2019 2:15 PM
Updated: Jan. 15, 2019 2:15 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The Supreme Court on Tuesday bolstered a federal law aimed at enhancing sentences for repeat offenders of serious crimes.

In a 5-4 opinion written by Justice Clarence Thomas, the court backed the government and held that robbery under a Florida law qualifies as a crime of "physical force" that can trigger the Armed Career Criminal Act.

Continents and regions

Crime statistics and rates

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Florida

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government organizations - US

North America

Politics

Recidivism rates

Robbery

Southeastern United States

The Americas

United States

US federal court system

US federal government

US Supreme Court

The 1984 federal law targets repeat offenders and provides sentence enhancements for individuals who unlawfully possess a firearm and have been convicted of three drug crimes or serious felonies.

The court's lineup in the opinion was unusual. Liberal Justice Stephen Breyer joined four conservatives on the court in the majority opinion, while conservative Chief Justice John Roberts sided with the liberals. It was argued on October 9, the first day that Justice Brett Kavanaugh took the bench. In the closely divided case, Kavanaugh sided with the majority.

Denard Stokeling, a Florida man, brought the challenge. His lawyers argued that his unarmed robbery conviction -- involving an attempt to snatch a victim's necklace -- in Florida should not have triggered the federal law.

Stokeling had argued that his state crime of robbery was not serious enough to be considered a violent felony for the purposes of triggering federal law.

The justices ruled against him.

"Robbery under Florida law," Thomas wrote, corresponds to the physical force necessary to overcome a victim's resistance. It therefore qualifies as a "violent crime" under the federal law, Thomas wrote, adding that 31 states have similar definitions.

Without the federal law, Stokeling's sentencing range would have been between 70 and 87 months. With it, he faced between 180-188 months.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote the dissent for Roberts and Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Elena Kagan.

She said that Florida's definition of robbery was too broad and includes "garden variety pick-pocketing or shoplifting."

"The court today does no service to Congress' purposes," Sotomayor wrote, "in deeming such crimes to be violent felonies -- and thus predicates for a 15-year mandatory-minimum sentence in federal prison."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: °
Maryville
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 26°
Savannah
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: °
Cameron
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 23°
Fairfax
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 27°
Good Tuesday morning! After dealing with dense fog, drizzle & misty conditions this morning, we'll still have a lot of clouds around northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri for Tuesday. Temperatures will continue to remain below normal with highs in the middle to upper 30s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events