Judge denies requests for pay from workers affected by shutdown

A federal judge on Tuesday denied a request from a federal employees union to require the government to pay air traffic controllers who are currently working without pay during the partial government shutdown.
The temporary restraining order was requested by the National Air Traffic Controllers Association.
Judge Richard Leon also denied two requests for temporary restraining orders that would have allowed federal employees deemed essential to decide whether or not to report to work. That would have opened the door for federal workers to take other jobs to pay their bills, for example.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
