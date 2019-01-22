Clear
The usually rushing waters at Niagara Falls have frozen -- and visitors are stunned by the majestic views

January's cold snap has caused parts of the Niagara Falls to freeze, giving visitors extraordinary views.

It's so cold, parts of Niagara Falls are frozen.

The winter storm that has blanketed the Midwest in snow and turned the Northeast into a deep freezer has now brought the falls' rushing waters to a halt in places.

Visitors to Niagara Falls snapped pictures of the majestic sights and still waters Sunday.

Emma Grafham told CNN she felt like she was in "Elsa's castle."

"There was even this set of stairs that were placed just outside the look-on spot and they had so much ice on them, it looked like Elsa had just cast her arm out and summoned up some stairs like she does in the movie," she said.

Bone-chilling cold is expected to continue in parts of the Northeast this week.

New Englanders could wake up Tuesday to temperatures that feel as cold as five to 20 degrees below zero, and many parts of the Northeast will remain under wind chill advisories through Wednesday morning.

Another cold snap will move in during the weekend, CNN meteorologist Michael Guy said.

"The waves of cold air will continue for the next two weeks," he said.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the entire KQ2 Forecast for our Tuesday through early Wednesday morning. A strong storm system will move in for your Tuesday that will bring the chances for some more rain and snow to the area. Right now, it appears any snow accumulations will be minor around 1-2 inches, especially in our far northern counties where we could see upwards to 3". Roads will become slick fast as temperatures drop late afternoon and evening, so slow down and take your time to get to home from work and school.
