'Hot damn!': Sam Rockwell, Amy Adams and more react to their Oscar nominations

Some lucky people woke up Tuesday morning to news they'd been nominated for an Oscar.

Here's how some of the new nominees are reacting:

Amy Adams, best actress in a supporting role nominee for "Vice"

"Thank you so much to the Academy for this recognition. It is an honor to be nominated for a film that I loved making. I am grateful to Adam for writing such rich material and for creating such a wonderful work environment. I also want to congratulate the other nominees, my cast members, the crew and everyone who worked so hard on this film!"

Sam Rockwell, best actor in a supporting role nominee for "Vice"

"Hot damn! I am so truly honored to be recognized by the Academy again this year. Vice is such a special and important film to be a part of and I'm thrilled for Adam, Christian, Amy and Hank, as well as all of the cast and crew."

Mark Ronson, original song for "Shallow" in "A Star is Born"

"Such an honour to be nominated for an Oscar. And it makes it even more special to be nominated as part of this incredible film where the music is so powerful and emotional. Bradley Cooper got right what is nearly impossible in film, to show inside the creative process and make it feel honest and believable. And Lady Gaga's empowers that vision in the most beautiful and compelling way."

Adam McKay, best picture, best director and best original screenplay nominee for "Vice"

"My sincere thanks to the Academy for recognizing our incredible cast and crew, who worked so tirelessly on this movie that spans five decades. I'm just thrilled, flabbergasted and excited!"

Pawel Pawlikowski, best director and best foreign language film nominees for "Cold War"

"It is an incredible honor to be included amid this group of filmmakers, and I'm so grateful to the Academy. Sharing this very personal film with the world over the last year has been an unforgettable journey. I couldn't have done it without my producers Tanya Seghatchian and Ewa Puszczyńska, my luminous star Joanna Kulig, as well the support of Amazon Studios, which brought this film to the US. And a special congratulations to Łukasz Żal, whose brilliant lighting brought the film to life."

Rayka Zehtabchi, best documentary nominee for "Period. End of Sentence."

"The Period. End of Sentence. team is beyond proud of this honor, and we're even prouder knowing that halfway around the world, tucked away in a rural Indian village, there's a group of determined women still working to change the way their culture thinks about menstruation, one pad at a time. This moment is for them, and for any woman who's ever been shamed for bleeding."

E. Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin, best documentary nominees for "Free Solo"

"We are grateful for this recognition and humbled to be in the company of these extraordinary filmmakers during such an incredible year for documentary filmmaking. Thank you to our crew who took on the great responsibility of committing to Alex Honnold throughout his journey, and who trained tirelessly and meticulously for years chasing Alex up and down the mountain to make this film come to life. We would also like to thank Alex for trusting us to tell his story and share it with audiences. He has taught us all many lessons but most notably he has inspired a hope that you can achieve your dreams, no matter how great, through dedication, passion and hard work. We hope that this acknowledgement leads to more people sharing in Alex's inspiration."

Richard E. Grant, actor in a supporting role for "Can You Ever Forgive Me?"

"For a boy growing up in Swaziland, the smallest country in the southern hemisphere, becoming an actor seemed an impossible dream, let alone being nominated for an Oscar. Am literally levitating!!"

Tony McNamara, best original screenplay nominee for "The Favourite"

"As a small boy in a country town in Australia, whose first movie experience was 'Herbie goes Bananas,' I never dreamed I would be the recipient of an Oscar nomination. It's a thrill to be in a category with so many amazing writers. My thanks to my friend and collaborator Yorgos Lanthimos for his brilliance."

Lukasz Zal, best cinematography nominee for "Cold War"

"Collaborating with director Paweł Pawlikowski on Cold War has been an incredible experience and honor. I am greatly humbled by this recognition from the Academy. Thank you to Amazon Studios for supporting this film and thank you to the audiences around the world that have seen and embraced Cold War."

Sandy Powell, costume design nominees for "The Favourite" and "Mary Poppins Returns"

"All I can think of to say is I'm extremely grateful and proud and huge thanks to all my talented team on both films without whom I would not be in this position right now."

Jeremy Dawson, best animated feature film nominee for "Isle of Dogs"

"Thanks to the Academy for recognizing ISLE OF DOGS with a nomination for Best Animated Feature. Our very large crew of talented actors, artisans, animators and their various four-legged friends are very excited for this honor. And congratulations to Alexandre Desplat as well on his nomination for his wonderful score!"