James Gandolfini's son cast to play young Tony Soprano

The son of James Gandolfini, who starred as Tony Soprano in "The Sopranos," will play a younger version of his dad's gangster character in "The Many Saints of Newark," a prequel movie to the iconic television series.

Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

A planned movie prequel to "The Sopranos" TV series is keeping it in the family.

According to Deadline, Michael Gandolfini will play young Tony Soprano, the role that made his late father, James Gandolfini, famous.

"The Many Saints of Newark" will explore the life of the young mobster in the 1960s.

The feature script was co-written by "The Sopranos" creator David Chase with Lawrence Konner, who was one of the writers on the hit HBO series.

James Gandolfini died of a heart attack in 2013. He was 51.

"It's a profound honor to continue my dad's legacy while stepping into the shoes of a young Tony Soprano," Michael Gandolfini, 19, said in a statement to Deadline. "I'm thrilled that I'm going to have the opportunity to work with David Chase and the incredible company of talent he has assembled for 'The Many Saints of Newark.' "

The younger Gandolfini has been building his acting resume, including the role of Joey Dwyer in the HBO series "The Deuce."

HBO is owned by CNN's parent company.

"The Sopranos" ended its run in 2007, and cast members recently celebrated the 20th anniversary of its debut.

Fans seemed pretty excited on social media about the casting news for the prequel.

"James Gandolfini's son, Michael, is set to play young Tony Soprano in The Many Saints of Newark," one person tweeted. "I am so excited for this movie! No one could replace Jimmy Gandolfini, but who better to step into his iconic shoes than his son?"

