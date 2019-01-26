Clear

5 dead after shooting spree in Louisiana

Article Image

Five are dead after a string of shootings in Louisiana, law enforcement officials said. Police are looking for the suspect. CNN's Kaylee Hartung reports.

Posted: Jan. 26, 2019 3:50 PM
Posted By: By Kaylee Hartung and Nicole Chavez, CNN

Five people are dead following a string of shootings in Louisiana, law enforcement officials said.

Two shootings took place in Ascension and Livingston parishes, near Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on Saturday morning.

The suspect, 21-year-old Dakota Theriot, is accused of killing his parents, Elizabeth and Keith Theriot, both 50, in the town of Gonzalez, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said.

The Theriots were alive when deputies arrived to their home and were able to identify their son as the gunman, Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre told reporters.

Dakota Theriot is also suspected of killing three more people in neighboring Livingston Parish. The victims, Billy, Summer and Tanner Ernest, were found dead Saturday morning, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said.

At least one of the Livingston victims was a friend of Theriot's, the sheriff's office said.

Authorities were searching for Theriot on Saturday and said they believe he is "armed and dangerous."

The suspect has been charged with two counts of first degree murder, illegal use of weapons and home invasion, Webre said.

Investigators are still trying to determine the motive behind the shootings.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 31°
Maryville
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 28°
Savannah
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 31°
Cameron
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 24°
Fairfax
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 28°
Temperatures are looking up heading into the weekend. For your Saturday, there is the chance for some light rain/snow mix during the morning and then again during the evening. Not expecting anything significant. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. Skies will be partly cloudy with some sunshine.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events