Clear

A Florida man found a grenade while fishing and then took the explosive to Taco Bell

Article Image

A man discovered a World War II hand grenade while fishing in Ocala, Florida. He took the grenade to a Taco Bell where he then called the police.

Posted: Jan. 28, 2019 9:00 AM
Updated: Jan. 28, 2019 9:00 AM
Posted By: By Amir Vera and Shawn Nottingham, CNN

A Florida man made an explosive discovery Saturday while magnet fishing.

While using a magnet to search water for salvage items, the fisherman pulled up a World War II hand grenade, according to police in Ocala, Florida, about 80 miles northwest of Orlando.

The fisherman threw the grenade in his trunk and drove to a Taco Bell, where he called police. The Taco Bell was evacuated, police said, but was reopened later that day.

Ocala police later verified on their Facebook page the device was a WWII hand grenade and a bomb squad had removed the device without incident.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 3°
Maryville
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 0°
Savannah
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 3°
Cameron
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 3°
Fairfax
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: -1°
A cold front has passed through the area bringing some rain overnight. Most the precipitation is now out our east and it will likely be a dry day. Skies will be mostly to partly cloudy. As for temperatures, they will be falling throughout the day from our overnight high of 41 degrees around 1 a.m. to the 30s as you head out to work & school to the teens in the afternoon. Wind chills will also make it very cold by tonight, likely below zero as winds will be strong from the northwest at 20-30 mph.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events