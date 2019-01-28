5 Houston police officers shot while serving warrants

Multiple Houston police officers were shot while serving warrants Monday, according to a law enforcement source.

Five officers were shot, Joe Gamaldi, president of the Houston Police Officers' Union, tweeted. Three officers were in stable condition and two were in critical condition, according to Gamaldi.

"Please keep them and their families in your thoughts and prayers," he wrote. "Please no names on social media at this time."

At least one suspect has been killed, according to the mayor's office. It's not clear if there was more than one suspect.

"This evening's horrific attack on police officers is a solemn reminder of the service and sacrifice our brave men and women in law enforcement make every day to keep us safe," Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said. "The city of Houston and the Houston Police Department will have whatever state resources they need to bring swift justice to those involved."