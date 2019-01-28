Clear
SEVERE WX: Wind Chill Warning View Alerts

5 Houston police officers shot while serving warrants

Article Image

Several police officers were shot in Houston, according to the president of the Houston Police Officer's Union.

Posted: Jan. 28, 2019 7:40 PM
Updated: Jan. 28, 2019 7:40 PM
Posted By: By Jason Morris, CNN

Multiple Houston police officers were shot while serving warrants Monday, according to a law enforcement source.

Five officers were shot, Joe Gamaldi, president of the Houston Police Officers' Union, tweeted. Three officers were in stable condition and two were in critical condition, according to Gamaldi.

"Please keep them and their families in your thoughts and prayers," he wrote. "Please no names on social media at this time."

At least one suspect has been killed, according to the mayor's office. It's not clear if there was more than one suspect.

"This evening's horrific attack on police officers is a solemn reminder of the service and sacrifice our brave men and women in law enforcement make every day to keep us safe," Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said. "The city of Houston and the Houston Police Department will have whatever state resources they need to bring swift justice to those involved."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 6°
Maryville
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 0°
Savannah
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 6°
Cameron
Clear
15° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: -1°
Fairfax
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 4°
A strong cold front passed through the area overnight. Skies are mostly clear after starting off our Monday on a cloudy note with some light rain. Temperatures will continue to fall throughout the day from our overnight high of 41 degrees around 1 a.m. to the teens in the afternoon. Wind chills will also make it very cold by tonight, likely below zero as winds will be strong from the northwest at 20-30 mph, gusting up to 45 mph at times.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events