Clear
SEVERE WX: Wind Chill Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Tennessee police, FBI searching for 14-year-old girl missing for two weeks

Article Image

Parents of 14-year-old Savannah Leigh Pruitt plead for their daughter's safe return. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding the teen, who they say was last seen at her Madisonville, Tennessee, home on January 13.

Posted: Jan. 29, 2019 8:30 AM
Updated: Jan. 29, 2019 8:30 AM
Posted By: By Christina Maxouris, CNN

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a 14-year-old girl who has been missing for at least two weeks.

Savannah Leigh Pruitt was last seen at her Madisonville, Tennessee home on January 13, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

"We are asking for public assistance in finding Savannah Leigh Pruitt," Sheriff Tommy Jones said in a statement.

Authorities say Pruitt may have traveled to the Corbin, Kentucky area.

Pruitt is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds, police said. Police say there is no known clothing description for Pruitt.

"She was very loving, very bubbly," Pruitt's mom told CNN affiliate WATE. "A ray of sunshine."

Multiple law enforcement agencies are involved in the search, including the FBI and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Police ask anyone with information to call 423-442-3911.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
13° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: -8°
Feels Like: 13°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
12° wxIcon
Hi: 12° Lo: -15°
Feels Like: 1°
Savannah
Clear
13° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: -12°
Feels Like: 13°
Cameron
Clear
13° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: -11°
Feels Like: 2°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
17° wxIcon
Hi: 12° Lo: -13°
Feels Like: 5°
**Wind Chill Warning is in effect for parts of NW Missouri including Andrew, DeKalb, Caldwell, Clinton, Gentry, Worth, Holt, Nodaway and Atchison Counties from 6 p.m. Tuesday through Noon Wednesday. Dangerous wind chills of -25 to-30 are expected. **Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for Buchanan & Platte Counties in NW Missouri and Atchison & Doniphan Counties in NE Kansas from 6 p.m. Tuesday through Noon Wednesday. Dangerous wind chills of -15 to -25 are expected.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events