5 other things you may not have known about 21 Savage

If you had no idea that 21 Savage had any connection to the United Kingdom, you are not alone.

The 26-year-old rapper was arrested in Atlanta early Sunday by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, according to ICE spokesperson Bryan Cox.

The agency says he is is a citizen of the UK who entered the United States legally when he was a minor in July 2005 but subsequently failed to depart under the terms of his nonimmigrant visa.

Many fans believed the Grammy-nominated artist was a native of Atlanta.

Here are a few other things to know about 21 Savage:

He was once shot six times

The rapper sports quite a few tattoos including the names "Larry" and "Johnny" to memorialize two of his best friends who were both shot and killed.

Savage was present during the murder of Johnny which happened on the rapper's 21st birthday. The pair were sitting in a car when they were shot -- Savage six times.

In an interview with Fader magazine in 2016, Savage said he thought he was going to die. "A whole lot of blood loss. A whole lot of blood loss," Savage said. "But I guess they say your adrenaline be rushing. So you don't really feel it, when it's going on."

He has a dagger on his forehead

Speaking of tats, Savage has a prominent one on his face.

According to Fader, the inspiration came from Tony Montana's blade tattoo in the film "Scarface."

Savage and his younger brother, Quantivayus who was known as Tayman, planned on getting the tattoo on their hands.

"But Tayman jumped the gun, and went ahead and planted it right on his face, bold and bright," the publication reported. "After Tayman was shot and killed, in a botched drug deal, Savage did the same."

His name apparently honors his street gang

He told Rap Radar that "21" is in honor of the 2100 Street Gang in Atlanta that he was affiliated with.

In another interview he explained that "Savage come from me. Just being a savage."

He launched a nonprofit to teach kids about finances

He has a song titled "Bank Account" and 21 Savage puts his money where his mouth is.

Last year he launched the "21 Savage Bank Account Campaign" which partnered with the nonprofit organization Get Schooled to teach children financial literacy.

In a statement he told Rolling Stone that as a youngster he "knew almost nothing about bank accounts."

"Now that I do have money in my bank account, I want to help kids with a background similar to mine to get smart about their money," he said.

He told actor Seth Rogen in a chat with Interview magazine that he's big into charity work.

"I don't do it for recognition, you know what I'm saying? That's just me as a person," Savage said. "I just love my city and my people, so it's natural for me to help."

His backstory includes growing up in the streets of Atlanta

Part of his backstory has always been he grew up hard on the streets of Atlanta.

He told Vlad TV in 2016 that he was a member of the Bloods gang, but also has friends who are in the rival Crips gang.

Savage claimed East Atlanta as his hood, but said he had stayed throughout the city.

"Everybody know me," he said. "If you don't you ain't really from this city."