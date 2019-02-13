Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

They went to an abandoned home to smoke weed. Inside, they found a tiger.

Article Image

A man in Houston entered an abandoned home to smoke marijuana and found a tiger inside a cage in the garage. Officers tranquilized the large cat and transferred it to an animal shelter.

Posted: Feb. 12, 2019 7:30 AM
Updated: Feb. 12, 2019 7:30 AM
Posted By: By Christina Maxouris, CNN

It took a little convincing before police believed the person who reported the strange discovery.

The concerned citizen claimed to have entered an abandoned Houston, Texas home to smoke pot and found a tiger.

So, naturally, authorities were suspicious.

"We questioned them as to whether they were under the effects of the drugs or they actually saw a tiger," Sgt. Jason Alderete of the Houston Police Department's Major Offenders, Livestock Animal Cruelty Unit told CNN affiliate KTRK.

But once they arrived, police found a caged tiger in the home's garage, according to KTRK.

The home had been abandoned for some time, Alderete said. But several packages of meat were found with the animal, KTRK reported.

Officers tranquilized the large cat, pulled it out using a wrecker and transferred it to an animal shelter.

"We made arrangements for the tiger to be transferred to another facility that is licensed to handle exotic pets," executive director of the Center for Animal Research & Education Heidi Krahn told KTRK.

"Finding a forever home for a tiger is not easy," she said.

And that's because tigers don't make for great pets, Krahn said.

"They are basically a loaded gun pointed at anyone that encounters them," she said. "They can be extremely dangerous."

The case is still under investigation and it's unclear if the owner will face any charges.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 40°
Maryville
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 29°
Savannah
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 40°
Cameron
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 32°
Fairfax
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 33°
The dry and sunny conditions are expected once again for your Wednesday and into Valentine's Day on Thursday. High pressure will build in to our south for Wednesday, allowing our winds to change to the south-southeast, ushering in warmer air. Temperatures will go back up to above average in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events