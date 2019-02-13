Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

The 'Frozen 2' trailer is finally here

Article Image

Queen Elsa and Princess Anna are back in the trailer for "Frozen II," which will likely mean more huge box office and merchandising returns for Disney.

Posted: Feb. 13, 2019 2:10 PM
Updated: Feb. 13, 2019 2:10 PM
Posted By: By Chloe Melas and Frank Pallotta

Get ready for more Anna and Elsa.

Six years after their mega-successful "Frozen" hit theaters, Disney dropped the first trailer for the sequel.

The teaser to the upcoming animated film shows Queen Elsa (Idina Menzel) plunging into a dark and stormy ocean while trying to turn it into ice.

Fans can rest assured that their favorite characters are back: Princess Anna (Kristen Bell), Olaf (Josh Gad), Kristoff (Jonathan Groff) and of course, Sven the reindeer.

"Frozen 2" follows one of the most successful animated movie in Disney's history. The original 2013 film was a global phenomenon, earning more than $1.2 billion at the worldwide box office.

Related: 'Frozen' hits $1 billion mark at worldwide box office

The film also won two Oscars, including best animated feature.

"Frozen" then got even bigger by becoming a huge franchise for Disney via endless merchandising and a hit soundtrack led by Menzel's infectious "Let It Go," which went on to sell over 3 million copies by the summer of 2014, making it one of the top albums of the year. The film was also made into a Broadway show and even a theme park ride at Disney World.

"Frozen 2" hits theaters November 22.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 40°
Maryville
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 26°
Savannah
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 40°
Cameron
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 29°
Fairfax
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 33°
The dry and sunny conditions are expected once again for your Wednesday and into Valentine's Day on Thursday. High pressure will build in to our south for Wednesday, allowing our winds to change to the south-southeast, ushering in warmer air. Temperatures will go back up to above average in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events