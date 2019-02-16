Clear

Police sources: New evidence suggests Jussie Smollett orchestrated attack

Article Image

Two law enforcement sources with knowledge of the investigation told CNN that Chicago Police believe actor Jussie Smollett paid two men to orchestrate the assault on him last month.

Posted: Feb. 16, 2019 7:20 PM
Updated: Feb. 16, 2019 7:20 PM
Posted By: By Ryan Young and Brad Parks, CNN

Two law enforcement sources with knowledge of the investigation told CNN that Chicago Police believe Jussie Smollett paid two men to orchestrate the assault.

The brothers, who were arrested Wednesday, were released without charges Friday after Chicago police cited the discovery of "new evidence." The sources told CNN that the two men are now cooperating fully with law enforcement.

Smollett told authorities he was attacked early January 29 by two men who were "yelling out racial and homophobic slurs." He said one attacker put a rope around his neck and poured an unknown chemical substance on him.

The sources told CNN that there are records that show the two brothers purchased the rope found around Smollett's neck at an Ace Hardware store in Chicago.

Smollett gave his first detailed account of what he says was a hate crime against him, and the aftermath, in an interview with "Good Morning America" that aired Thursday. During the interview he expressed frustration at not being believed.

"It feels like if I had said it was a Muslim or a Mexican or someone black I feel like the doubters would have supported me a lot much more," Smollett said. "And that says a lot about the place where we are as a country right now."

CNN's attempts to reach both Smollett's representative and attorney Saturday were unsuccessful.

Developing story - more to come

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 16°
Maryville
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 17°
Savannah
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 16°
Cameron
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 16°
Fairfax
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 14°
Snow is expected to continue overnight being most widespread before midnight. This system could bring a little bit of a wintry mix, mainly along Highway 36 and south. That is where snow may mix in with some sleet or freezing rain. Ice accumulations are possible towards Platte County and the KC metro.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events