Europa League: Zenit St. Petersburg's fiery welcome

Article Image

Modern football fans are often accused of not showing passion for their teams. Clearly, no one told FC Zenit fans, who gave their team a fiery welcome.

Posted: Feb. 22, 2019 9:10 AM
Updated: Feb. 22, 2019 9:10 AM
Posted By: By Ben Church, CNN

Spanish club Villarreal can expect a fiery welcome when they visit Zenit St. Petersburg in the next round of the Europa League -- if the Russian side's last fixture is anything to go by.

Zenit fans gave their team an impressively choreographed pyrotechnic guard of honor ahead of its must-win round-of-32 tie Thursday.

Scores of supporters lined the entire road to the Gazprom Arena in St. Petersburg and let off flares as the team bus approached the stadium.

The spectacularly warm welcome seemed to do the trick.

Zenit overturned a 1-0 deficit from the first-leg to beat Fenerbahce 3-1 on the night and progress to the next round.

Villarreal discovered its fiery fate as the draw for the round of 16 fixtures was announced Friday.

Five-time Europa League champion Sevilla will play Czech outfit Slavia Prague, while Chelsea face a tough visit to Ukraine in their tie against Dynamo Kiev.

Unai Emery's Arsenal -- which overturned a first-leg deficit in the last round against BATE Borisov -- have a favorable tie against Ligue 1 Rennes. The Spaniard is a Europa League expert, winning three consecutive titles with his former side Sevilla.

Elsewhere, Italian side Napoli will face RB Salzburg and three-time champion Inter Milan take on Frankfurt.

The next round of fixtures will be played on March 7 with the return legs scheduled for the week after.

We will start seeing an increase in cloud cover on Friday ahead of our next storm system. The next chance for precipitation will be Friday night into Saturday. Temperatures will be above freezing in the middle 40s, which will help keep this all rain Saturday. We could even get some thunderstorms Saturday afternoon before we see a switch over to all snow on Saturday night.
