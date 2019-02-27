Clear

3 people are dead after their car was hit by two NY trains going in opposite directions

Article Image

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran speaks to the press after three people were killed and nine were injured in New York when a vehicle was struck by two Long Island Rail Road trains going in opposite directions, according to MTA Long Island Rail Road president Phillip Eng.

Posted: Feb. 27, 2019 4:00 AM
Updated: Feb. 27, 2019 4:00 AM
Posted By: By Madeline Holcombe, CNN

Three people were killed and nine injured when a vehicle was struck Tuesday by two Long Island Rail Road trains going in opposite directions, according to MTA Long Island Rail Road president Phillip Eng.

The vehicle reportedly drove around railroad crossing gates in Westbury, New York, Eng said. The three dead were in the vehicle, Eng said, and the injured included seven train passengers, a conductor, and an engineer.

The injured were transported to area hospitals with minor injuries, Eng said.

"This is a ... very tragic cautionary tale that you just don't try to beat the train. It's not, it's not going to work," Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said.

The first strike came from an eastbound train leaving the Westbury station and carrying about 100 people, Eng said.

Then a westbound train, traveling at a higher speed and carrying about 800 people, struck the vehicle. According to Eng, the front two train cars of that train derailed and struck the platform at Westbury station.

About 200 feet of track has been damaged, along with the third rail, and the Westbury platform, Eng said.

"We're gonna work through the night and we're gonna work to restore service as soon as possible," Eng said, adding that he expected morning service to be impacted.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
20° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 6°
Maryville
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 5°
Savannah
Overcast
20° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 6°
Cameron
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 11°
Fairfax
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 4°
There are some precipitation chances with a weak disturbance possibly bringing some freeing drizzle and light wintry mix late Tuesday into early Wednesday. Highs will be in the lower 30s. We could deal with a few slick spots Wednesday morning. Wednesday afternoon and Thursday will be partly sunny and cold with highs in the middle 20s. Another chance for rain and snow will be on Friday as a strong cold front moves through.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events