Luke Perry hospitalized

From bad boy to protective father: Luke Perry started off as a teen heartthrob on "Beverly Hills, 90210" and is more currently known for his role on "Riverdale."

Posted: Feb. 28, 2019 6:00 PM
Updated: Feb. 28, 2019 6:00 PM
Posted By: By Chloe Melas, CNN

Actor Luke Perry has been hospitalized.

A representative for the actor told CNN on Thursday that "Mr. Perry is currently under observation at the hospital."

The spokesperson would not elaborate about what led to his hospitalization.

Perry rose to fame in the '90s for his role on Fox's hit series "Beverly Hills, 90210," from 1990 to 2000. He currently stars as Fred Andrews on CW's "Riverdale."

A number of Perry's former "90210" co-stars took to social media to extend their support and wishes for a quick recovery.

Ian Ziering wrote on Instagram, "No words can express what my heart feels hearing today's shocking news. Let us all say a prayer for his speedy recovery."

Shannen Doherty also took to Instagram to say, "My friend. Holding you tight and giving you my strength. You got this."

The news of Perry's hospitalization comes a day after Fox announced it is doing a "90210" reboot that will star all the original stars of the show with the exception of Doherty and Perry.

We'll have partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 30s for the first day of March on Friday. Another chance for snow will be during the weekend as a strong storm system moves through late Saturday night into Sunday. High temperatures will only go up into the middle 20s on Saturday and only into the teens on Sunday.
