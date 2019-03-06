Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

'Game of Thrones' trailer for the final season brings the dead to Winterfell

Article Image

The eighth and final season of "Game of Thrones" is set to premiere on April 14th.

Posted: Mar. 6, 2019 6:40 AM
Updated: Mar. 6, 2019 6:40 AM
Posted By: By Frank Pallotta, CNN

Winter has arrived and so has a new trailer for "Game of Thrones."

After months of anticipation, fans of the HBO fantasy series finally got their first extended look at the show's final season.

HBO released the official trailer for Season 8 on Twitter Tuesday, with a simple message stating: "the trailer is here."

The roughly two-minute preview opened with Arya Stark breathing heavy in darkness, speaking of the oncoming threat from the White Walkers and the army of the dead.

"I know death. He's got many faces," Arya, played by Maisie Williams, says in the trailer. "I'm looking forward to seeing this one."

The dark teaser -- both literally and figuratively -- offers glimpses of several major characters on the show, including Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) preparing battle at the Stark's stronghold.

The trailer had been viewed more than 11 million times as of Tuesday afternoon, according to a spokesperson for Twitter.

"Game of Thrones" is not just one of the most talked-about shows on television, it's also one of the most acclaimed. The series won best drama at the last Primetime Emmy Awards.

"Game of Thrones" returns on April 14.

(HBO, like CNN, is owned by WarnerMedia.)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 0°
Maryville
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: -3°
Savannah
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 0°
Cameron
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: -4°
Fairfax
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 5°
Highs return to the middle 30s on Wednesday with partly sunny skies as high pressure moves east, allowing our winds to switch up to the SW. We will see an increase in cloud cover on Wednesday night. The next chance for some light snow will come early Thursday morning as another disturbance moves through. Our northern counties could see up to an inch of snow.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events