Clear

Andy Murray says he's 'pain free' after hip surgery

Article Image

Three-time grand slam winner Andy Murray says the hip surgery he underwent earlier this year means he is now "pain free" ahead of his final games as a pro.

Posted: Mar. 6, 2019 9:50 AM
Updated: Mar. 6, 2019 9:50 AM
Posted By: By Nick Friend, for CNN

Andy Murray says the hip surgery he underwent earlier this year means he is now "pain free."

The three-time grand slam winner had hinted at retirement before going out of the Australian Open in the first round in January as he struggled to deal with ongoing pain from a long-standing hip problem.

"I want to continue playing," Murray told reporters at Queen's Club during an appearance to officially confirm an endorsement deal with Liverpool-based sports brand Castore. "I said that in Australia. The issue is I don't know whether it is possible.

"I am a lot happier than I was certainly two months before the operation," he added referring to the hip resurfacing surgery he underwent in January. "I have no pain in my hip any more. I was in pain for a long time.

"The rehab is slow and it's been going pretty well and I just need to wait and see how things progress. If it's possible, I would certainly love to compete again."

If he does complete his recovery -- a situation that seemed unlikely when he spoke tearfully in Melbourne before his first-round loss, he would become the first professional singles player to play with a metal hip.

Murray was beaten in five sets by Roberto Bautista Agut at Melbourne Park before receiving a standing ovation from the crowd.

More to follow.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
17° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 6°
Maryville
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 11°
Savannah
Clear
17° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 6°
Cameron
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 11°
Fairfax
Clear
15° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 6°
Highs return to the middle 30s on Wednesday with partly sunny skies as high pressure moves east, allowing our winds to switch up to the SW. We will see an increase in cloud cover on Wednesday night. The next chance for some light snow will come early Thursday morning as another disturbance moves through. Our northern counties could see up to an inch of snow.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events