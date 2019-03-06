Clear

R. Kelly adamant about his innocence in first TV interview amid sexual abuse charges

Article Image

During an interview with Gayle King on "CBS This Morning," R. Kelly denies the allegations of aggravated criminal sexual abuse against him. CNN's Sara Sidner reports.

Posted: Mar. 6, 2019 9:50 AM
Updated: Mar. 6, 2019 9:50 AM
Posted By: By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

In his first TV interview since he was charged with sexual abuse last month, a tearful R. Kelly says he is "fighting" for his life.

In a teaser for an interview that will air in full over two days starting Wednesday on "CBS This Morning," Kelly says allegations he slept with underage girls are not true and a product of "people," whom he did not identify specifically in the released clip, "going back to my past."

"They're going back to the past and they trying to add all of this stuff now to that, to make all of the stuff that's going on now [feel] real to people," he tells Gayle King.

At one point, Kelly points to the camera and says it would be stupid of him to hold girls against their will.

"Use your common sense. ... Forget the blogs, forget how you feel about me. Hate me if you want to; love me if you want. But just use your common sense," he says, raising his voice. "How stupid would it be for me ... with my crazy past and what I've been through?"

Kelly then appears to begin crying.

"I didn't do this stuff. This is not me. I'm fighting for my f****** life."

Kelly was indicted last month on 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse -- a class 2 felony -- involving four alleged victims.

The indictment accuses Kelly of sexual acts with three children older than 13 but younger than 17. There is no age range listed for one of the alleged victims. The charges say Kelly used force or the threat of force.

His attorney, Steve Greenberg, has said his client is innocent.

"I think all the women are lying," Greenberg said after Kelly turned himself in to police.

The charges span from 1998 to 2010, according to Cook County, Illinois, State's Attorney Kim Foxx.

If convicted, Kelly faces three to seven years in prison for each count.

Kelly has been associated with accusations of abuse, manipulation and inappropriate encounters with girls and young women for more than two decades.

He has strongly denied the accusations.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
17° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 6°
Maryville
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 11°
Savannah
Clear
17° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 6°
Cameron
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 11°
Fairfax
Clear
15° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 6°
Highs return to the middle 30s on Wednesday with partly sunny skies as high pressure moves east, allowing our winds to switch up to the SW. We will see an increase in cloud cover on Wednesday night. The next chance for some light snow will come early Thursday morning as another disturbance moves through. Our northern counties could see up to an inch of snow.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events