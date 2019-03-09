Clear

Rep. Dan Crenshaw shows off his Captain America-inspired glass eye

Article Image

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) revealed a Captain America-inspired glass eye during actor Chris Evans' visit to Capitol Hill.

Posted: Mar. 9, 2019 9:20 PM
Updated: Mar. 9, 2019 9:20 PM
Posted By: By Harmeet Kaur, CNN

"Captain America" found out he had a big fan in Congress after his mission to the US Capitol this week.

Chris Evans, known for playing the superhero in the Marvel movies, met up with Rep. Dan Crenshaw on a visit to Washington, and the two seemed to hit it off.

Crenshaw, who represents Texas' 2nd Congressional District, lifted his eye patch to show off a Captain America-inspired glass eye to Evans. In a picture posted to Twitter on Friday, the eye resembles Captain America's shield, with a five-point, white star in the middle surrounded by circles.

"When Captain America sees your Captain America glass eye. #merica," Crenshaw tweeted.

"A VERY cool use of vibranium," Evans tweeted back, referring to the virtually indestructible fictional metal in Captain America's shield.

On his third deployment as a US Navy SEAL in 2012, Crenshaw lost his right eye after he was hit by an IED blast in Afghanistan, according to his website. He recovered and ultimately deployed twice more before he was medically retired in 2016.

Crenshaw wasn't the only lawmaker Evans met with in Washington. The actor also posed for pictures with Rep. Tim Scott of South Carolina and Sen. Johnny Isakson of Georgia, among others members of Congress.

"Great to meet @ChrisEvans this morning and talk education, workforce development, criminal justice reform and bipartisanship. Thankfully, neither of us turned to dust at the end," Scott wrote on Twitter.

Turns out Evans might have also spilled some secrets about the upcoming Avengers movie.

"Honor to meet you, sir. Thank you for taking the time. And if you repeat the secrets I told you about Endgame, Marvel will make sure we BOTH turn to dust," he replied.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 22°
Maryville
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 20°
Savannah
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 22°
Cameron
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 20°
Fairfax
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 20°
A Wind Advisory is in effect until midnight for northern portions of the KQ2 Viewing Area. We Spring Forward Sunday at 2 a.m. Don't forget to set your clocks one hour forward. We'll see mostly sunny skies for Sunday. Temperatures will cool down a bit into the lower to middle 40s for highs. It will be a bit breezy at times with northwest winds 5-15 mph.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events