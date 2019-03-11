Woman charged with Kim Jong Nam's killing freed in shock ruling

The Indonesian woman accused of using a deadly nerve agent to kill Kim Jong Nam, the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, was freed Monday after Malaysian prosecutors withdrew the charge against her.

The decision came as a surprise to many, including Siti Aisyah herself, and kicked off a dramatic day at the Shah Alam High Court. Aisyah hugged her co-defendant, Doan Thi Huong of Vietnam, before leaving the courtroom.

A tearful Aisyah told reporters she was "shocked" to be free. She is expected to depart for her home country later in the day, her lawyer Gooi Soon Seng said, adding prosecutors had given no reason for their decision.

The prosecutors did not ask the judge to drop charges against Huong, a decision her lawyer criticised as "unfair."

The trial is due to resume Thursday, when prosecutors are expected to announce whether they will continue with the case against her.

Aisyah and Huong were charged with murdering Kim Jong Nam in February 2017, and faced the death penalty if convicted. Authorities say they exposed Kim to the nerve agent VX as he entered Kuala Lumpur International Airport, killing him in minutes.

Security footage shows a woman approaching him from behind, rubbing something on his face and then running away.

Lawyers for the two women have said they were duped by a team of North Korean agents, who tricked them into thinking they were taking part in a reality TV show.

Four North Koreans have also been charged with Kim's killing. Their whereabouts are unknown, and Interpol has put out red notices for each of them, asking governments around the world to send them to Malaysia to face trial.

North Korea has consistently denied any involvement in the killing, though United States, South Korean and Malaysian authorities have said it was in fact responsible for Kim's death.

Monday was the first time Huong and Aisyah had spoken publicly in the more than two years they spent behind bars.

But Huong ended up only reading the first three lines of her prepared testimony in a tearful and stuttering tone.

Defence lawyer Hisyam Teh Poh Teik said she "was traumatized by the unfair decision" not to drop charges in her case, and her legal team had made a decision to stop the testimony.

"Doan (Huong) was obviously disappointed," Teh told reporters. "She was in no position to testify." He said his team would request the withdrawal of the charge against her.

'Happy and so relieved'

Indonesia's ambassador to Malaysia, who was in court with Aisyah, thanked the judge and the Malaysian government, but declined to answer questions about what is next for her.

Indonesia's Foreign Ministry brought Aisyah's parents to the capital of Jakarta, where they are expected to meet their daughter when she arrives, her mother Benah told CNN.

Aisyah is expected to return to home "soon," a ministry spokesman said.

Benah said she was "happy and so relieved" that her daughter has been freed.

"Since the very beginning we believe that she is not guilty. Siti is innocent. That's why we keep praying for her," she said.

Benah said she is unaware of what will happen next, but plans to "make sure that Siti will only work at home."

Diplomatic tensions

Kim's apparent assassination kicked off a heated three-week diplomatic row between Malaysia and North Korea. The dispute ended after nine Malaysians effectively barred from leaving Pyongyang were allowed to return home and three North Koreans were permitted to leave Malaysia.

But the case also appeared to strain relations between Malaysia and its Southeast Asian neighbors Vietnam and Indonesia. Indonesia's Foreign Ministry said in a statement that its government had lobbied Malaysian authorities to free Aisyah "from the threat of capital punishment."

It's unclear if Huong's detention has caused any friction between North Korea and Vietnam, one of the relatively few countries to maintain diplomatic relations with Pyongyang.

Huong's case did not appear to be publicly discussed during Kim Jong Un's recent visit to Hanoi, when he met US President Donald Trump and Vietnam's leaders.

In an interview last month, Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc appeared to play down tensions between his country and Pyongyang over the incident.

"This is an issue of the law. We also care about protecting the rights of our citizens, but both countries will discuss this specifically at a later time, not during this period," he said.