No deal Brexit opposed by British lawmakers

British MPs have rejected the amendment which sought to delay Brexit until May 22 for further preparations to take place in order to mitigate the impact of a no-deal Brexit should no agreement be reached.

Posted: Mar. 13, 2019 3:20 PM
Updated: Mar. 13, 2019 3:20 PM
Posted By: By Tara John, CNN

British lawmakers have voted against a no-deal Brexit, amid fears it could lead to economic turmoil and stoke long-simmering tensions in Northern Ireland.

The result paves the way for a vote on Thursday on whether to delay the divorce process beyond the March 29 deadline.

Lawmakers backed an amended version of Prime Minister Theresa May's motion on Wednesday that "rejects the United Kingdom leaving the European Union without a Withdrawal Agreement."

The vote is only indicative. The default is that in the absence of a deal, Britain crashes out of the EU on March 29.

