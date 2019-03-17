Clear

Los Angeles gas explosion sends clouds of smoke over the skyline

A 9,000-gallon tanker that was leaking gasoline caught fire in Los Angeles, the city's fire department said Sunday.

More than 70 firefighters battled the blaze for an hour and a half before it was extinguished.

Two people were hospitalized with injuries, the LA fire department said.

A hazardous materials squad was working to lessen the environmental impact and maintain safety, LAFD said.

For the St. Patrick's Day holiday on Sunday, nice weather expected with mostly sunny skies. There will be a few clouds from time to time but overall a nice day. Highs will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
