Los Angeles gas explosion sends clouds of smoke over the skyline

A 9,000-gallon tanker that was leaking gasoline caught fire in Los Angeles, the city's fire department said Sunday.
More than 70 firefighters battled the blaze for an hour and a half before it was extinguished.
Two people were hospitalized with injuries, the LA fire department said.
A hazardous materials squad was working to lessen the environmental impact and maintain safety, LAFD said.
