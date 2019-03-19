5 things to know for March 19: Dutch attack, Africa storm, student loan cap, MySpace

Don't freak out, but a historically large meteor exploded in Earth's atmosphere in December, with 10 times the energy of the Hiroshima bomb. No big deal! Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door. (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Netherlands shooting

At least three people are dead and five injured after a shooting inside a tram in the Dutch city of Utrecht. Police have arrested a 37-year-old, Turkish-born man, and they haven't ruled out terrorism. The shooting unfolded with the world still on edge from last week's Christchurch attack, and Dutch authorities elevated the terror threat rating in Utrecht to its highest level -- Level 5 -- for several hours as police searched for the suspect. The Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a statement saying the country was "in full solidarity" with the Dutch government, regardless of the shooter's motive.

2. Cyclone Idai

A powerful cyclone ripped through parts of southeastern Africa over the weekend, and we are just now getting an idea of the devastation and the dangers yet to come. Aid agency officials say Cyclone Idai destroyed 90% of the Mozambique city of Beira, home to about 500,000 people. At least 84 people have died, but Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi said he has reason to believe the death toll will climb above 1,000. If that holds true, Idai will be the deadliest recorded cyclone ever to hit the region. The cyclone also tore through parts of neighboring Zimbabwe and Malawi. In addition to flooding and damage, the storm has left some roads impassable and some communities cut off from aid, making rescue and recovery a difficult and dangerous task.

3. Student loans

The Trump administration wants to put a cap on student loan borrowing in an effort to update the Higher Education Act and discourage colleges from driving up the price of loans. Currently, undergrads can borrow $57,500 from the government over their lifetime, but parents of undergrads and graduate students don't have a limit on how much they can borrow. The administration also proposed simplifying student loan repayment and expanding the Pell Grant program to low-income students who are enrolled in short-term career training programs. This is the first time the White House has outlined its priorities for an update of the higher education law, which was last reauthorized in 2008.

4. Florida massage parlor scandal

Some high-profile Democrats want a new FBI investigation into ties between President Trump and the former owner of the day spa where Patriots owner Robert Kraft allegedly solicited prostitution. Cindy Yang sold that particular spa in 2013, but her family reportedly still owns several other spas in the area. What does that have to do with Trump? According to reports and photos posted on social media, Yang is a frequent guest of the President. She watched the Super Bowl with him this February, has visited Mar-a-Lago several times and has been photographed alongside major Trump associates, including two of his sons and Kellyanne Conway. Democrats want to know if Yang illegally sought to leverage her connection with the President by selling access to Chinese clients. According to their request, Yang once used her website to offer "the opportunity to interact with the President."

5. MySpace

Bad news for MySpace enthusiasts: The former social media giant-turned-music sharing platform says it has lost 12 years' worth of music, photos and video files. The company says a "server migration" problem led to the mass wipeout, which may have deleted any content uploaded between 2003 and 2015. While this may be an act of divine mercy for those who used MySpace to unwisely chronicle their awkward teen years, the platform enjoyed several years as a music sharing site before being all but swallowed up by Facebook. Some big musical acts, like Calvin Harris and Arctic Monkeys, were discovered during MySpace's musical heyday. The mass deletion, one expert said, could amount to 50 million songs by more than 14 million artists.

