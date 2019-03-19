Clear

Mexico's 'green gold': The company powering cars with cactus juice

Article Image

Since 2015, Michoacan-based clean energy company Nopalimex has used prickly pear cactus to make biofuel for vehicles: Mexico's "Green Gold."

Posted: Mar. 19, 2019 7:40 AM
Updated: Mar. 19, 2019 7:40 AM
Posted By: null

With climate change top of the agenda in most countries, more people with sharp ideas than ever before are needed to combat global warming.

One Mexican company has taken that quite literally, harnessing the power of the prickly pear cactus to produce biofuel.

Visit CNN.com/sport for more news, features and videos

Described as the "green gold of Mexico," the nopal plant -- already a staple in Mexican diets, medicine and cosmetics -- is pureed and mixed with manure by a clean energy company called Nopalimex.

The mixture is then left to decompose, a process which produces methane.

READ: Fire destroys entire fleet of futuristic bikes

READ: The racing team aiming to clean up one of the world's most polluted countries

Located in Michoacán, central Mexico, Nopalimex uses the methane -- around eight tons daily -- to fuel a machine called a biodigestor, which powers their corn chip and cactus chip production.

But they have also been testing the leftover mixture in local government vehicles in the nearby city of Zitacuaro.

In 2015, the company became the world's first cactus-powered plant with the aim of finding a renewable alternative to fuel, while also creating social and economic benefits for Mexico.

As long as the nopals are regularly replanted, the process is almost entirely sustainable, producing only water and nopal waste which can be used to fertilize crops.

Nopalimex say the biogas will cost just 12 pesos (US $0.65) per liter, around a third cheaper than the cost of regular gasoline and estimates the fleet of buses and cars with the modified tanks will reduce their gasoline use by at least 40%.

Cactus-fueled clean air? That's sure to prickle the fancy of Mexicans everywhere.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 40°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 32°
Savannah
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 40°
Cameron
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 29°
Fairfax
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 36°
The next chance for rain will be on Tuesday as our next storm system pushes through. Rainfall amounts will be anywhere from a quarter to three quarters of an inch. This is something we will be keeping an eye on closely as it could cause some minor rises on river levels. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events