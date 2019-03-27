There's a global 'Game of Thrones' scavenger hunt going on

"Game of Thrones" fans are searching around the world for two remaining thrones as part of a scavenger hunt to mark the show's upcoming and final season.

HBO hid six iron thrones around the globe, and so far four have been located in Björkliden, Sweden; Puzzlewood, England; Atienza, Spain; and Beberibe, Brazil.

But the Throne of Ice has yet to be found as well as the final sixth throne whose details are unknown.

These are not miniature versions of thrones either; they are life-size and made of actual swords.

Don't believe us? See for yourself.

HBO announced in January that the show's final season will kick off April 14.

The seventh-season finale set a ratings record in 2017, attracting 16.5 million viewers on HBO, according to Nielsen data.

Last year CNN reported that HBO had ordered a pilot for a potential "Game of Thrones" spinoff. The prequel will take place thousands of years before the events of "Game of Thrones" and will chronicle "the world's descent from the golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour."

