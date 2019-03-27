Clear
Cardi B will not 'glorify' her controversial past

Rapper Cardi B speaks out after a video resurfaced of her admitting to drugging and robbing men while she was a dancer.

Cardi B is discussing dark corners of her past after an old video circulated on social media over the weekend.

The "I Like It" rapper has addressed a three-year-old Instagram Live video in which she said she had drugged and robbed men during her days as a stripper in the Bronx.

"So I'm seeing on social media that a live I did 3 years ago has popped back up. A live where I talked about things I had to do in my past right or wrong that I felt I needed to do to make a living," Cardi B wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday. "I never claim to be perfect or come from a perfect world wit [sic] a perfect past I always speak my truth I always own my s***."

She went on to write, "I never glorified the things I brought up in that live [sic]I never even put those things in my music because I'm not proud of it and feel a responsibility not to glorify it."

"I did what I had to do to survive," she added.

The hashtag #SurvivingCardiB has begun making the rounds in recent days, even trending at one point on Twitter. Others began calling for her to be "canceled."

CNN has reached out to Cardi B for comment.

Rain chances will move back in on Thursday as our next storm system moves through. Temperatures will cool back down from the middle 60s on Thursday into the middle 50s on Friday as a cold front passes through.
