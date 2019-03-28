5 things to know for March 28: Health care, Brexit, Boeing, Jayme Closs, EU car rules

If you're in Wisconsin and bought a Powerball ticket, you might want to check it. That's where a winning ticket, worth $768.4 million, was purchased. (The rest of us can just go back to work.) Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door. (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Health care

Republicans are scratching their heads and Democrats are jumping for joy after President Trump unexpectedly revived the health care battle. Trump said he's committed once again to repealing and replacing Obamacare, after the Justice Department reversed course and told a federal court the entire Affordable Care Act should be struck down. Trump said the GOP will be "the party of health care," but a lot of Republicans aren't eager to jump back into that battle after the drubbing the GOP took in the midterms over it. The politically sensitive spot in all this is what to do with people with pre-existing conditions. Covering them is a hallmark of Obamacare. Trump has promised to protect them but hasn't unveiled a new plan showing how he'd do that.

2. Brexit

The United Kingdom's attempt to leave the European Union just gets more and more chaotic. Beleaguered Prime Minister Theresa May offered to step down if and when her twice-defeated Brexit deal is approved. It's an attempt to nudge skeptical British lawmakers into approving the deal, which must happen before the EU will agree to moving back the date the UK will leave the trading bloc. It's unclear when a third vote on her proposed Withdrawal Agreement might happen. Lawmakers voted on various alternatives to it yesterday, and they all failed. There's no consensus on what happens next. CNN's Jane Merrick notes getting a Brexit deal done won't end the UK's political crisis.

3. Boeing

Boeing offered up a software fix for the anti-stall computer programming on its 737 Max planes. The aircraft maker unveiled it to federal regulators and its clients at its plant in Renton, Washington. The anti-stall software is thought to be the cause of October's Lion Air crash, which killed 189 people. And investigators have found similarities between that crash and the Ethiopian Airlines crash this month that killed 157 people. The entire line of 737 Max aircraft has been indefinitely grounded worldwide following the latest crash.

4. Jayme Closs kidnapping

The man who kidnapped 13-year-old Jayme Closs and killed her parents pleaded guilty to two counts of intentional homicide and a count of kidnapping. Jake Patterson, 21, fidgeted and cried in court, as he told the judge he understood the plea would probably keep him in prison for the rest of his life. There were also audible gasps in the courtroom after Patterson blurted out, "Bye, Jayme." Patterson shot and killed Jayme's parents in their Wisconsin home and kidnapped her back in October, after he saw the teen get onto a school bus.

5. European cars

It might soon be useless to put the pedal to the metal if you're driving a new car in Europe. Starting in 2022, new cars sold in Europe will have to have systems designed to limit their speed. It's all part of new safety rules from the European Union. The new rules will also require crash data recorders and reversing cameras in cars. Safety advocates praised the new rules, and a European commissioner said the steps must be taken because some 25,000 people are killed on European roads each year. But others raised concerns about drivers possibly growing complacent and focusing less on road conditions, and some car makers worry about how the new technologies will be implemented. The EU rules must still be OK'd by member states and the European Parliament.

Break dancing as an Olympic sport? It could happen by 2024, so go ahead and grab a big piece of cardboard and start working on your windmills.

She was awarded child support payments nearly 50 years ago. Now, this San Diego woman is finally getting them.

Meet the 95-year-old World War II vet who took multiple buses to attend a solidarity march against racism after the New Zealand mosque massacres.

When you go see "Avengers: Endgame" next month, you might not want to get that extra-large soda. The run time for the superhero epic reportedly tops three hours.

$80 million

That's how much a federal jury awarded to a California man after it determined his cancer was caused by Roundup. Monsanto, maker of the popular weed killer, said it will appeal.

"I'm not proud of it and feel a responsibility not to glorify it."

Rapper Cardi B, talking about an old video making the rounds on social media in which she said she drugged and robbed men during her days as a stripper

Memorize 100 digits of pi in one day? We guess there are worse ways to spend your time. (Click to view.)