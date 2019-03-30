Rolling Stones postpone tour on doctor's orders

British rock band The Rolling Stones announced the postponement of an upcoming North American tour.

The band will not be embarking on a 17-gig tour, scheduled to start on April 20 in Miami, due to singer Mick Jagger's health problems.

"Mick has been advised by doctors that he cannot go on tour at this time, as he needs medical treatment," reads a statement from the band.

Jagger, 75, made his own apology to fans on his personal Twitter account.

"I really hate letting you down like this," he wrote.

"I'm devastated for having to postpone the tour but I will be working very hard to be back on stage as soon as I can."

Doctors have told Jagger that he will make a "complete recovery so that he can get back on stage as soon as possible," according to the band statement.

"We apologize for any inconvenience this causes those who have tickets to shows but wish to reassure fans to hold onto these existing tickets, as they will be valid for the rescheduled dates, which will be announced shortly," reads the statement.

The Rolling Stones are one of the most recognizable names in music, still going strong after more than five decades in the business.

They have been nominated for 12 Grammy Awards, winning three, and will reportedly fulfill their US and Canada tour dates once Jagger has recovered.