A teen tells police he escaped from his kidnappers after 7 years

Authorities are investigating after a teen who identified himself as missing Illinois boy Timmothy Pitzen told police he just escaped from his kidnappers, CNN affiliate WCPO reported.

A 14-year-old boy told authorities in Campbell County, Kentucky, that he fled a Red Roof Inn where he and the two men who held him for seven years were staying, according to a Sharonville, Ohio, police report obtained by WCPO.

He was unsure of the hotel's location, police said, but it appears the boy "kept running until he ran across a bridge into" Kentucky.

Police in Sharonville checked all Red Roof Inn hotels in the area and did not find anything, the report says. Sharonville is about 12 miles northeast of Cincinnati.

Law enforcement has not confirmed the teen's identity.

Timmothy, then a 6-year-old, went missing in May 2011 after his mother took him out of his Aurora, Illinois, school citing a family emergency and they went on a three-day road trip.

His mother, Amy Fry-Pitzen, was found dead days later along with a note saying her son was with people who would take care of him.

"You'll never find him," the note read.

He was last seen at a water park in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Police in Ohio said the teen described his kidnappers as two white men of "bodybuilder type build, one with a spiderweb tattoo on his neck and the other with a snake tattoo on his arms," the report said.

The men drove a Ford SUV with Wisconsin plates, police said.