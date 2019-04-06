NCAA men's Final Four: A year after a shock upset to a 16 seed, No. 1 Virginia reaches title game

Virginia's redemption tour isn't finished yet.

A year after becoming the first No. 1 seed in men's college basketball history to lose to a No. 16 seed in the NCAA tournament, the Cavaliers have reached the title game, defeating No. 5 seed Auburn at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

The Cavaliers are aiming to win their first national championship. They'll face either No. 2 seed Michigan State or No. 3 seed Texas Tech, playing in the other semifinal.

"To think this time last year we were starting our spring workouts, and to still be playing at this point in the season with, after tonight, one other team in the whole country on the stage that you dreamed about since you were a little kid, it's an unreal feeling," Virginia guard Ty Jerome said. "We're going to do everything we can to finish the job."

It was far from assured, however. Auburn had a 62-60 lead with 1.5 seconds left. But Virginia's Kyle Guy was fouled by Auburn's Samir Doughty while launching a buzzer-beater attempt with 0.6 seconds remaining. He hit all three free throws, giving the Cavaliers the 63-62 win.

"These are moments that every basketball player has dreamed of, hitting the game-winning shot or free throws or whatever," Guy said. "Kind of had that feeling in your stomach, like a good nervousness, like, all right, this is my chance. To be able to go to the national championship off of that for these guys and (head coach Tony) Bennett, I mean, I really don't have the words."

J.D. Collins, the NCAA's national coordinator of officiating, gave a statement regarding the foul.

"The call was made by official James Breeding, who ruled that Doughty moved into the airborne shooter, making contact with Guy while taking away his landing spot," Collins said. "The foul was a violation of Rule 4, Section 39.i, which states, 'Verticality applies to a legal position and also to both the offensive and defensive players. The basic components of the principle of verticality are: The defender may not "belly up" or use the lower part of the body or arms to cause contact outside his vertical plane or inside the opponent's vertical plane.'"

In addition to the foul, there was a no-call that has fans talking. It appeared officials missed a double dribble by Jerome, which happened a few seconds before Guy was fouled. If that turnover had been called, Auburn, instead of Virginia, would have had the ball late.

"I do feel for Auburn, but I feel better for us right now, and I'm just thankful these guys stepped up and played the way we needed to and got through," Bennett said. "Survive and advance, I guess that's taking on a new meaning."

Jerome led all scorers with 21 points. Guy had 15, while De'Andre Hunter had 14 for Virginia.

Doughty had 13 points for Auburn, while Bryce Brown and Jared Harper had 12 and 11 points, respectively.

Winning a title would be a fitting end considering how 2018 ended for Virginia. After being shocked by No. 16 seed University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC) in the NCAA tournament last season, Virginia (34-3) is the lone No. 1 seed to reach the Final Four this year.

This year's NCAA men's Final Four has a bit of a different feel to it. Missing this year are the well-known established blue bloods: This is the first Final Four since 1987 that doesn't have Duke, North Carolina, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisville or UCLA.

Instead, the most experienced team left in the field -- and the only to win a championship -- is Michigan State. The Spartans are no stranger to the Final Four, with head coach Tom Izzo leading them here eight times in his career, winning it all in 2000. Michigan State also won the national championship in 1979.

Until Saturday, Auburn and Texas Tech had never been in a Final Four. This is Virginia's third Final Four appearance and first since 1984.

While there is no true Cinderella in this year's Final Four, the closest one was Auburn (30-10).

The Tigers beat three of those blue bloods -- Kansas, UNC and Kentucky -- en route to Minneapolis, making Auburn the only team to have beaten those programs in consecutive games in NCAA tournament history.

"I think that for us, I thought that we looked like we belonged," Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl said. "We weren't supposed to be here. We weren't supposed to have a chance to win -- or maybe had a chance to win, but unlikely. ...So this will be a memorable game, and I'd like it to be remembered for a great game."

The men's championship is Monday at 9 p.m. ET.