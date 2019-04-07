Man tackles pro wrestler Bret Hart during WWE Hall of Fame speech

A man rushed the stage and tackled pro wrestler Bret "The Hitman" Hart as he was speaking at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony in New York on Saturday night.

The live broadcast cut out as Zachary Madsen, 26, jumped into the ring and grabbed Hart, 61, the NYPD said in a statement.

Various WWE superstars rushed to pull the man off during the event held at New York's Barclay Center, according to CNN affiliate WLNY.

They included wrestling stars Shane McMahon, Xavier Woods, Tyson Kidd and Curtis Axel, as well as UFC heavyweight and husband to Ronda Rousey, Travis Browne.

Security held the man down until police arrived and arrested him, but Madsen reportedly caused the guard minor injuries, according to the station.

Madsen faces two counts of third-degree assault, criminal trespass, and one other misdemeanor charge, according to NYPD. It said Hart was not transported to the hospital and continued on with his speech.

Wrestlemania, WWE's biggest event of the year, will take place at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday night.