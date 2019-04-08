Clear

CNN's Don Lemon is engaged to boyfriend Tim Malone

Article Image

CNN anchor Don Lemon and boyfriend Tim Malone announced their engagement in an Instagram post.

Posted: Apr. 8, 2019 12:20 PM
Updated: Apr. 8, 2019 12:20 PM
Posted By: By Chandrika Narayan, CNN

He put a ring on it!

CNN anchor Don Lemon announced his engagement to boyfriend Tim Malone on Saturday.

"He gave me a present on his birthday. How could I say no?" the anchor captioned the photo of their bowtie-shaped dog tags engraved with the words, "daddy will you marry papa?" The tags were on their puppies, Boomer and Barkley.

The photo posted on Lemon's Instagram also shows off the couple's rings.

Malone popped the question after his birthday as the two were celebrating, Lemon said. Malone shared the same photo on his Instagram account, writing: "He said YES!"

Lemon and Malone, a real estate agent, met in New York a couple of years ago.

They shared an on-air kiss during a live New Year's Eve broadcast on CNN in 2017.

Lemon anchors "CNN Tonight with Don Lemon," which airs weeknights at 10 pm. He joined CNN in September 2006.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 72°
Maryville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 73°
Savannah
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 72°
Cameron
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 70°
Fairfax
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 72°
We are waking up on this Monday morning to clear skies and temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Will be hard to beat Monday's forecast as it will be a warm and sunny day. Highs by the afternoon will be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events