5 things to know for April 10: Politics, Israel, college scam, lost couple, blizzard

Meet Billie Eilish. She's the first artist born in the 2000s to have a No. 1 album. (Yes, that makes us feel really old.)

1. Politics

Top Trump administration officials faced off against agitated House Democrats on Capitol Hill. It didn't go well at all:

• Democrats on the House Judiciary committee were livid at Attorney General William Barr after he said he'd release a redacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller's report within a week. Chairman Jerry Nadler promised a subpoena demanding more. The Dems also didn't like that Barr wouldn't say whether the White House had been briefed on the Mueller report.

• Over at the House Financial Services Committee hearing, Democrats blasted Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin after he said his agency's lawyers talked to the White House about releasing President Trump's tax returns. Mnuchin said that's not interference because the lawyers weren't being directed by Team Trump. US Rep. Maxine Waters and others were very skeptical of that claim.

Meanwhile, at a House Judiciary hearing on hate crimes and white nationalism on social media, all hell broke loose. YouTube had to disable the comments on the livestream of the hearing because they were filled with anti-Semitic and racist remarks. And Democratic US Rep. Ted Lieu ticked off conservatives by playing a clip of conservative activist Candace Owens saying Adolf Hitler's motive "to make Germany great" was "fine." Owens said Lieu took her remarks out of context.

2. Israel

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his opponent, Benny Gantz, are both claiming victory in Israel's election. Right now, the contest is too close to call, with Netanyahu's right-wing Likud party neck and neck with Gantz's centrist Blue and White party, with 90% of the vote in. But Netanyahu, seeking a record fifth term, has an advantage. To form a governing coalition in the Knesset, Israel's parliament, a candidate needs at least 61 seats. It looks like Netanyahu's political bloc, made up of right-wing and ultra-Orthodox parties, will have 65 seats. Gantz's bloc of center-left parties will only have 55 seats. Israel's President will decide who gets to form the next government, and that decision will probably come next week.

3. College admissions scandal

Sixteen wealthy parents are facing new charges in the college admissions scam scandal. The parents, including actress Lori Loughlin of "Full House" fame, were indicted on money laundering charges. These add to the conspiracy to commit fraud charges they were hit with last month. These new charges were announced just a day after 13 other parents, including actress Felicity Huffman, and a coach agreed to plead guilty in the case, dubbed Operation Varsity Blues. Prosecutors allege parents in the case used their wealth to cheat on standardized tests for their children and bribe college administrators and coaches who held sway over admissions.

4. Missing US couple

The mystery of what happened to a New York couple that disappeared in the Dominican Republic may be solved. But the news isn't good. Authorities think the couple's rental car plunged into the ocean as they made their way to the airport on March 27 to catch a flight home. They say a woman, who didn't have ID, was found on the airport road that day and taken to a hospital, where she died eight days later. Meantime, the body of a man matching the description of Orlando Moore was found at sea. He and Portia Ravenelle were supposed to return to New York after vacationing on the Caribbean island.

5. Weather

Flooding. Hurricane-force winds. Record snowfall. Welcome to spring in the West and Midwest. More than 40 million people are under wind-related advisories, and about 4 million are under blizzard warnings. Parts of Utah, Nevada, western Wyoming, Idaho and California are bracing for wind gusts of 74 mph, while people in Colorado, Nebraska, the Dakotas, Iowa, Wyoming and Kansas will hunker down for a blizzard. In the Plains, more than 2 feet of snow could fall by Friday. The threat of more flooding is high in the Missouri Valley, where many towns remain drenched after last month's record-breaking floods.

