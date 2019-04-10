Clear

'Jeopardy!' contestant sets a new record with $110k win

James Holzhauer set a new single-day record on the quiz show "Jeopardy!" with $110,914 in cash winnings.

"Jeopardy!" has a new winner, and he just won big time.

James Holzhauer, a 34-year-old professional sports gambler from Las Vegas, won Tuesday's episode with a total of $110,914 -- breaking the record for single-day cash winnings, the quiz show said in a press release.

And that number -- a magic one indeed -- is extra special for Holzhauer, the release said. His daughter was born on November 9, 2014 (11/09/14).

But that's not all. That's just how much money he won today.

This was Holzhauer's fourth win in a row, and in total, he's collected $244,365 so far. On Wednesday, he'll try to go for his fifth win.

The previous single game record was held by Roger Craig, who went home with $77,000 in 2010.

"I said all along that I wanted to break Roger Craig's one-game record and I did it," Holzhauer said, according to the press release.

Wednesday will be dry too, but with more clouds moving in ahead of our next storm system. We'll have a strong southwest wind, gusting up to 25 to 30 mph. It will also be our last warm day of the week with temperatures going up into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.
