Washington deputy shot and killed, the first in the agency's 165-year history

Posted: Apr. 14, 2019 9:30 PM
Updated: Apr. 14, 2019 9:30 PM
Posted By: By Amir Vera, CNN

A deputy with the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office in Washington was fatally shot Saturday night, a death Sheriff Brad Thurman said was the agency's first in the line of duty in its 165-year history.

Justin DeRosier, 29, was responding to a disabled vehicle when he reported to other deputies that he had been shot, Thurman said during a press conference on Sunday.

DeRosier was flown to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver, where he died, Thurman said.

DeRosier leaves behind a wife and a 6-month-old daughter, Thurman said while holding back tears.

Thurman said DeRosier had been with the department since May 2016 as a patrol deputy and boat operator. DeRosier would have started training to be a narcotics investigator with the drug task force in July.

"The Southwest Washington Regional SWAT team is currently on a manhunt for the suspect or suspects," said Commander John Horch with the Clark County Sheriff's Office, adding that persons of interest and witnesses are being interviewed.

Horch also said a search warrant has been executed at a home near the shooting scene.

After a cool weekend with temperatures in the 50s, we do some much warmer air move into the region beginning as early as Monday. For tonight, expect partly cloudy skies with lows dropping into the upper 30s and lower 40s.
