Blue Ivy shows off her vocal skills in Beyoncé's 'Homecoming'

The Beyoncé magic is definitely in Blue Ivy Carter's DNA.

Beyoncé's daughter showcases her vocal skills in the Netflix documentary "Homecoming," highlighting the 37-year-old mom's Coachella performance from last year.

During last year's Beychella, Beyoncé sang the classic hymn "Lift Every Voice and Sing," so Blue Ivy was inspired to sing her own version for the documentary.

And yes, Blue sounds exactly as you would expect, like a cute 7-year-old who wants to make her mom proud.

"Beautiful job, you sound so pretty!" Beyoncé tells Blue after she sings.

"I want to do it again. ... It feels good," Blue Ivy replies.

"You want to do it again? You're like mommy, huh?" Beyoncé says.

The adorable moment is also featured as its own song on "Homecoming: The Live Album," which released the same day as Beyoncé's documentary.

This isn't the first time Blue Ivy has impressed the world with her talents. Here are a few to remind you.

She showed a group how to whip their hair

Fans were in awe of the young prodigy after witnessing her busting some dance moves in the documentary's trailer. She even taught her mom a move or two.

She's comfortable with flexing her makeup skills

Thank you Queen Bey for keeping Instagram updated on the latest Blue Ivy photos. Especially when she's getting into your makeup bag as if she's getting ready to go out. Facial gems, pink lips and cat eyes are totally in because of Blue Ivy.

She's able to keep her family calm

Leave it to Blue Ivy to remind Jay-Z and Beyoncé to play it cool during last year's Grammys. What more could you ask of a child as you sit through a televised awards show?

She knows how to make thousand-dollar bids at art auctions

Blue Ivy is in it to win it. During an art auction, Blue showed us she knows what to do with an auction paddle — raise it high. Blue walked away with a work of art at $10,000.

She can freestyle just like her dad

Blue Ivy stole the show on Jay-Z's 4:44 album. The bonus track "Blue's Freestyle" is proof she can hold her own and spit a few bars.

She's not afraid to put adults in their place

Blue Ivy's grandmother Tina Knowles once tried to sneak a quick video in at a ballet. Well, Blue Ivy shut that down.

"You're not supposed to take videos, grandma," Blue Ivy said in the video Knowles later posted on Instagram.

You can be 7 years old or 70 years old. Blue Ivy will check you.