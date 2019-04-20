Clear

A tiger attacked a zookeeper at the zoo in Topeka, Kansas

A zookeeper was attacked by a tiger at the Topeka Zoo during operating hours, according to Molly Hadfield, Director of Media Relations for the City of Topeka, Kansas.

Posted: Apr. 20, 2019 1:10 PM
Updated: Apr. 20, 2019 1:10 PM
Posted By: By Deanna Hackney and Dakin Andone, CNN

A zookeeper is recovering in the hospital after she was attacked Saturday morning by a tiger at the Topeka, Kansas zoo.

The woman and a male tiger named Sanjiv were in the "same space" when the incident occurred about 9:15 a.m., Molly Hadfield, a spokeswoman for the City of Topeka, told CNN's Fredricka Whitfield.

Hadfield could not provide specific information about why the zookeeper was in that space with the tiger, but said officials were "trying to figure out what happened."

Several visitors witnessed the attack, Hadfield said.

The zoo was shut down for about 45 minutes but has reopened.

The zookeeper was "alert and awake" at the time she was taken to the hospital, Hadfield said.

Sanjiv and the zoo's other tigers have been put in holding cells and will not be on display Saturday, Hadfield said.

Some of the nicest weather of the year is ongoing for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas with not a cloud in the sky on this Saturday. Expect that to continue throughout the day with highs in the mid 70s.
